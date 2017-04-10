Apr 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.34 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.13/6.17 6.15 2 MONTHS 6.16/6.20 6.18 3 MONTHS 6.22/6.26 6.24 6 MONTHS 6.30/6.34 6.32 9 MONTHS 6.37/6.40 6.39 1 YEAR 6.45/6.47 6.46 2 YEARS 6.45/6.46 6.46 3 YEARS 6.55/6.56 6.56 4 YEARS 6.65/6.67 6.66 5 YEARS 6.75/6.77 6.76 7 YEARS 6.72/6.80 6.76 10 YEARS 6.72/6.80 6.76 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)