Apr 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.33 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.13/6.17 6.15 2 MONTHS 6.15/6.20 6.18 3 MONTHS 6.22/6.25 6.24 6 MONTHS 6.30/6.33 6.32 9 MONTHS 6.36/6.40 6.38 1 YEAR 6.44/6.45 6.45 2 YEARS 6.42/6.44 6.43 3 YEARS 6.52/6.53 6.53 4 YEARS 6.62/6.64 6.63 5 YEARS 6.71/6.73 6.72 7 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72 10 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)