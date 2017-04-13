Apr 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.33 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.12/6.16 6.14 2 MONTHS 6.16/6.20 6.18 3 MONTHS 6.22/6.26 6.24 6 MONTHS 6.29/6.33 6.31 9 MONTHS 6.35/6.39 6.37 1 YEAR 6.41/6.44 6.43 2 YEARS 6.40/6.42 6.41 3 YEARS 6.48/6.50 6.49 4 YEARS 6.58/6.60 6.59 5 YEARS 6.67/6.69 6.68 7 YEARS 6.64/6.72 6.68 10 YEARS 6.64/6.72 6.68 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)