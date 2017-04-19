Apr 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.35 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.15/6.20 6.18 2 MONTHS 6.17/6.22 6.20 3 MONTHS 6.23/6.28 6.26 6 MONTHS 6.31/6.35 6.33 9 MONTHS 6.37/6.41 6.39 1 YEAR 6.43/6.45 6.44 2 YEARS 6.40/6.43 6.42 3 YEARS 6.47/6.50 6.49 4 YEARS 6.58/6.61 6.60 5 YEARS 6.67/6.70 6.69 7 YEARS 6.64/6.72 6.68 10 YEARS 6.63/6.71 6.67 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)