Apr 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.34 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.17/6.21 6.19 2 MONTHS 6.20/6.23 6.22 3 MONTHS 6.25/6.28 6.27 6 MONTHS 6.31/6.34 6.33 9 MONTHS 6.37/6.40 6.39 1 YEAR 6.43/6.45 6.44 2 YEARS 6.41/6.43 6.42 3 YEARS 6.48/6.50 6.49 4 YEARS 6.58/6.60 6.59 5 YEARS 6.67/6.69 6.68 7 YEARS 6.64/6.72 6.68 10 YEARS 6.63/6.71 6.67 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)