Apr 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.38 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.19/6.22 6.21 2 MONTHS 6.21/6.24 6.23 3 MONTHS 6.26/6.30 6.28 6 MONTHS 6.34/6.38 6.36 9 MONTHS 6.40/6.44 6.42 1 YEAR 6.47/6.49 6.48 2 YEARS 6.47/6.49 6.48 3 YEARS 6.54/6.56 6.55 4 YEARS 6.64/6.66 6.65 5 YEARS 6.72/6.74 6.73 7 YEARS 6.69/6.77 6.73 10 YEARS 6.69/6.77 6.73 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)