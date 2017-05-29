BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
May 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.33 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.21/6.26 6.24 2 MONTHS 6.22/6.27 6.25 3 MONTHS 6.27/6.30 6.29 6 MONTHS 6.30/6.33 6.32 9 MONTHS 6.35/6.37 6.36 1 YEAR 6.41/6.43 6.42 2 YEARS 6.37/6.39 6.38 3 YEARS 6.43/6.45 6.44 4 YEARS 6.50/6.52 6.51 5 YEARS 6.57/6.59 6.58 7 YEARS 6.54/6.62 6.58 10 YEARS 6.54/6.62 6.58 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
