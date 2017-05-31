May 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.34 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.20/6.26 6.23 2 MONTHS 6.22/6.27 6.25 3 MONTHS 6.26/6.31 6.29 6 MONTHS 6.29/6.34 6.32 9 MONTHS 6.33/6.38 6.36 1 YEAR 6.40/6.42 6.41 2 YEARS 6.36/6.39 6.38 3 YEARS 6.42/6.44 6.43 4 YEARS 6.49/6.51 6.50 5 YEARS 6.55/6.58 6.57 7 YEARS 6.54/6.61 6.58 10 YEARS 6.54/6.61 6.58 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)