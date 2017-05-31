BRIEF-Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar says JLF decides to take co's loan account to S4A
* Co's JLF decided that co's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets'
May 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.34 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.20/6.26 6.23 2 MONTHS 6.22/6.27 6.25 3 MONTHS 6.26/6.31 6.29 6 MONTHS 6.29/6.34 6.32 9 MONTHS 6.33/6.38 6.36 1 YEAR 6.40/6.42 6.41 2 YEARS 6.36/6.39 6.38 3 YEARS 6.42/6.44 6.43 4 YEARS 6.49/6.51 6.50 5 YEARS 6.55/6.58 6.57 7 YEARS 6.54/6.61 6.58 10 YEARS 6.54/6.61 6.58 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Co's JLF decided that co's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets'
Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd