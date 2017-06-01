Jun 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.31 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.20/6.25 6.23 2 MONTHS 6.24/6.28 6.26 3 MONTHS 6.25/6.29 6.27 6 MONTHS 6.27/6.31 6.29 9 MONTHS 6.30/6.33 6.32 1 YEAR 6.37/6.39 6.38 2 YEARS 6.32/6.34 6.33 3 YEARS 6.37/6.39 6.38 4 YEARS 6.45/6.46 6.46 5 YEARS 6.50/6.52 6.51 7 YEARS 6.47/6.55 6.51 10 YEARS 6.47/6.55 6.51 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)