Jun 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.30 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.21/6.26 6.24
2 MONTHS 6.23/6.28 6.26
3 MONTHS 6.25/6.28 6.27
6 MONTHS 6.27/6.30 6.29
9 MONTHS 6.30/6.33 6.32
1 YEAR 6.35/6.37 6.36
2 YEARS 6.30/6.32 6.31
3 YEARS 6.36/6.38 6.37
4 YEARS 6.44/6.45 6.45
5 YEARS 6.49/6.51 6.50
7 YEARS 6.46/6.54 6.50
10 YEARS 6.46/6.54 6.50
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
