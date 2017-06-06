Jun 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.29 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.21/6.27 6.24 2 MONTHS 6.23/6.29 6.26 3 MONTHS 6.24/6.27 6.26 6 MONTHS 6.26/6.29 6.28 9 MONTHS 6.29/6.33 6.31 1 YEAR 6.35/6.37 6.36 2 YEARS 6.30/6.32 6.31 3 YEARS 6.35/6.37 6.36 4 YEARS 6.43/6.45 6.44 5 YEARS 6.49/6.51 6.50 7 YEARS 6.46/6.54 6.50 10 YEARS 6.46/6.54 6.50 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)