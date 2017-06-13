Jun 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.20 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.23/6.27 6.25
2 MONTHS 6.23/6.26 6.25
3 MONTHS 6.19/6.23 6.21
6 MONTHS 6.17/6.20 6.19
9 MONTHS 6.18/6.21 6.20
1 YEAR 6.21/6.23 6.22
2 YEARS 6.11/6.13 6.12
3 YEARS 6.13/6.15 6.14
4 YEARS 6.19/6.21 6.20
5 YEARS 6.23/6.24 6.24
7 YEARS 6.18/6.26 6.22
10 YEARS 6.18/6.26 6.22
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)