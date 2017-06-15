Jun 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.19 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.22/6.27 6.25 2 MONTHS 6.22/6.27 6.25 3 MONTHS 6.19/6.23 6.21 6 MONTHS 6.16/6.19 6.18 9 MONTHS 6.17/6.21 6.19 1 YEAR 6.20/6.22 6.21 2 YEARS 6.10/6.12 6.11 3 YEARS 6.13/6.15 6.14 4 YEARS 6.18/6.20 6.19 5 YEARS 6.22/6.24 6.23 7 YEARS 6.18/6.26 6.22 10 YEARS 6.18/6.26 6.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)