2 days ago
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.13 pct
July 21, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 2 days ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.13 pct

2 Min Read

Jul 21(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.13 percent on Friday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.10/6.14     6.12
    2 MONTHS   6.09/6.13     6.11
    3 MONTHS   6.08/6.12     6.10
    6 MONTHS   6.10/6.13     6.12
    9 MONTHS   6.16/6.18     6.17
    1 YEAR     6.17/6.19     6.18
    2 YEARS    6.06/6.08     6.07
    3 YEARS    6.09/6.11     6.10
    4 YEARS    6.15/6.17     6.16
    5 YEARS    6.20/6.22     6.21
    7 YEARS    6.19/6.26     6.23
    10 YEARS   6.19/6.26     6.23
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

