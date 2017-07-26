FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.15 pct
July 26, 2017 / 11:40 AM / in a day

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.15 pct

2 Min Read

Jul 26(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.15 percent on Wednesday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.07/6.11     6.09
    2 MONTHS   6.09/6.13     6.11
    3 MONTHS   6.09/6.13     6.11
    6 MONTHS   6.11/6.15     6.13
    9 MONTHS   6.16/6.20     6.18
    1 YEAR     6.18/6.20     6.19
    2 YEARS    6.08/6.11     6.10
    3 YEARS    6.12/6.15     6.14
    4 YEARS    6.18/6.21     6.20
    5 YEARS    6.24/6.26     6.25
    7 YEARS    6.21/6.28     6.25
    10 YEARS   6.21/6.28     6.25
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

