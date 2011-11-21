Nov 21The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.40 percent on Monday.

TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE

--------- --------- --------

1 MONTHS 8.49/8.69 8.59

2 MONTHS 8.48/8.65 8.57

3 MONTHS 8.50/8.61 8.56

6 MONTHS 8.31/8.40 8.36

9 MONTHS 8.19/8.27 8.23

1 YEAR 8.09/8.12 8.11

2 YEARS 7.49/7.52 7.51

3 YEARS 7.38/7.42 7.40

4 YEARS 7.30/7.34 7.32

5 YEARS 7.27/7.31 7.29

7 YEARS 7.25/7.35 7.30

10 YEARS 7.25/7.35 7.30

The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants.

FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.

