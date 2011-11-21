Nov 21The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.40 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.49/8.69 8.59
2 MONTHS 8.48/8.65 8.57
3 MONTHS 8.50/8.61 8.56
6 MONTHS 8.31/8.40 8.36
9 MONTHS 8.19/8.27 8.23
1 YEAR 8.09/8.12 8.11
2 YEARS 7.49/7.52 7.51
3 YEARS 7.38/7.42 7.40
4 YEARS 7.30/7.34 7.32
5 YEARS 7.27/7.31 7.29
7 YEARS 7.25/7.35 7.30
10 YEARS 7.25/7.35 7.30
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
