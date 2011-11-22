Nov 22The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.45 percent on Tuesday.

TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE

--------- --------- --------

1 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60

2 MONTHS 8.46/8.66 8.56

3 MONTHS 8.46/8.65 8.56

6 MONTHS 8.35/8.45 8.40

9 MONTHS 8.24/8.34 8.29

1 YEAR 8.13/8.16 8.15

2 YEARS 7.54/7.57 7.56

3 YEARS 7.44/7.48 7.46

4 YEARS 7.36/7.40 7.38

5 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35

7 YEARS 7.31/7.41 7.36

10 YEARS 7.31/7.41 7.36

The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants.

FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.

(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)