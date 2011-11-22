BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Nov 22The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.45 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60
2 MONTHS 8.46/8.66 8.56
3 MONTHS 8.46/8.65 8.56
6 MONTHS 8.35/8.45 8.40
9 MONTHS 8.24/8.34 8.29
1 YEAR 8.13/8.16 8.15
2 YEARS 7.54/7.57 7.56
3 YEARS 7.44/7.48 7.46
4 YEARS 7.36/7.40 7.38
5 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35
7 YEARS 7.31/7.41 7.36
10 YEARS 7.31/7.41 7.36
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
By Nicole Pinto June 14 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, drawing heart from record gains on Wall Street in the previous session, while investors awaited clarity on the Federal Reserve's future path for U.S. policy after a likely rate hike later in the day. Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly see the Fed raising its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent, though expectations for further rate hikes are fading. The F