Nov 23The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.45 percent on Wednesday.

TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE

--------- --------- --------

1 MONTHS 8.49/8.69 8.59

2 MONTHS 8.45/8.65 8.55

3 MONTHS 8.46/8.64 8.55

6 MONTHS 8.35/8.45 8.40

9 MONTHS 8.23/8.33 8.28

1 YEAR 8.13/8.16 8.15

2 YEARS 7.53/7.57 7.55

3 YEARS 7.42/7.46 7.44

4 YEARS 7.34/7.38 7.36

5 YEARS 7.31/7.35 7.33

7 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34

10 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34

The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.

FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.

