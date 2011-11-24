Nov 24The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.43 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.55/8.75 8.65
2 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60
3 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60
6 MONTHS 8.33/8.43 8.38
9 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25
1 YEAR 8.09/8.13 8.11
2 YEARS 7.51/7.54 7.53
3 YEARS 7.42/7.45 7.44
4 YEARS 7.34/7.38 7.36
5 YEARS 7.31/7.35 7.33
7 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34
10 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
