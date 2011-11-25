Nov 25The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.43 percent on Friday.

TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE

--------- --------- --------

1 MONTHS 8.55/8.75 8.65

2 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60

3 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60

6 MONTHS 8.33/8.43 8.38

9 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25

1 YEAR 8.09/8.12 8.11

2 YEARS 7.51/7.54 7.53

3 YEARS 7.42/7.46 7.44

4 YEARS 7.35/7.38 7.37

5 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36

7 YEARS 7.32/7.42 7.37

10 YEARS 7.32/7.42 7.37

The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.

FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.

