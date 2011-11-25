US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as tech recovers, banks rise ahead of Fed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Nov 25The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.43 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.55/8.75 8.65
2 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60
3 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60
6 MONTHS 8.33/8.43 8.38
9 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25
1 YEAR 8.09/8.12 8.11
2 YEARS 7.51/7.54 7.53
3 YEARS 7.42/7.46 7.44
4 YEARS 7.35/7.38 7.37
5 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36
7 YEARS 7.32/7.42 7.37
10 YEARS 7.32/7.42 7.37
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)
