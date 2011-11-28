US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as tech recovers, banks rise ahead of Fed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Nov 28The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.44 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.54/8.74 8.64
2 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60
3 MONTHS 8.52/8.67 8.60
6 MONTHS 8.34/8.44 8.39
9 MONTHS 8.20/8.29 8.25
1 YEAR 8.11/8.14 8.13
2 YEARS 7.54/7.57 7.56
3 YEARS 7.43/7.47 7.45
4 YEARS 7.37/7.39 7.38
5 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35
7 YEARS 7.31/7.41 7.36
10 YEARS 7.31/7.41 7.36
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.
