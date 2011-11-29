Nov 29The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.41 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.53/8.72 8.63
2 MONTHS 8.53/8.70 8.62
3 MONTHS 8.51/8.66 8.59
6 MONTHS 8.32/8.41 8.37
9 MONTHS 8.16/8.26 8.21
1 YEAR 8.09/8.11 8.10
2 YEARS 7.52/7.55 7.54
3 YEARS 7.42/7.45 7.44
4 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35
5 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32
7 YEARS 7.28/7.38 7.33
10 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
