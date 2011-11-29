Nov 29The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.41 percent on Tuesday.

TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE

--------- --------- --------

1 MONTHS 8.53/8.72 8.63

2 MONTHS 8.53/8.70 8.62

3 MONTHS 8.51/8.66 8.59

6 MONTHS 8.32/8.41 8.37

9 MONTHS 8.16/8.26 8.21

1 YEAR 8.09/8.11 8.10

2 YEARS 7.52/7.55 7.54

3 YEARS 7.42/7.45 7.44

4 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35

5 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32

7 YEARS 7.28/7.38 7.33

10 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34

The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.

FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.

