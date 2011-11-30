Nov 30The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.39 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.54/8.74 8.64 2 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60 3 MONTHS 8.45/8.64 8.55 6 MONTHS 8.29/8.39 8.34 9 MONTHS 8.14/8.24 8.19 1 YEAR 8.02/8.05 8.04 2 YEARS 7.46/7.50 7.48 3 YEARS 7.35/7.39 7.37 4 YEARS 7.27/7.31 7.29 5 YEARS 7.26/7.30 7.28 7 YEARS 7.24/7.34 7.29 10 YEARS 7.24/7.34 7.29 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)