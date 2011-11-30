Nov 30The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.39 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.54/8.74 8.64
2 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60
3 MONTHS 8.45/8.64 8.55
6 MONTHS 8.29/8.39 8.34
9 MONTHS 8.14/8.24 8.19
1 YEAR 8.02/8.05 8.04
2 YEARS 7.46/7.50 7.48
3 YEARS 7.35/7.39 7.37
4 YEARS 7.27/7.31 7.29
5 YEARS 7.26/7.30 7.28
7 YEARS 7.24/7.34 7.29
10 YEARS 7.24/7.34 7.29
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
