Dec 1The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.31 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.55/8.75 8.65 2 MONTHS 8.50/8.70 8.60 3 MONTHS 8.44/8.57 8.51 6 MONTHS 8.22/8.31 8.27 9 MONTHS 8.06/8.16 8.11 1 YEAR 7.94/7.97 7.96 2 YEARS 7.42/7.45 7.44 3 YEARS 7.32/7.36 7.34 4 YEARS 7.27/7.31 7.29 5 YEARS 7.25/7.29 7.27 7 YEARS 7.23/7.33 7.28 10 YEARS 7.23/7.33 7.28 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)