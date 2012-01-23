Jan 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.36 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.74/8.92 8.83 2 MONTHS 8.65/8.85 8.75 3 MONTHS 8.60/8.80 8.70 6 MONTHS 8.26/8.36 8.31 9 MONTHS 8.08/8.18 8.13 1 YEAR 7.93/7.96 7.95 2 YEARS 7.41/7.44 7.43 3 YEARS 7.24/7.28 7.26 4 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 5 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 7 YEARS 7.23/7.33 7.28 10 YEARS 7.24/7.34 7.29 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)