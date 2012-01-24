Jan 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.46 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.70/8.89 8.80 2 MONTHS 8.65/8.84 8.75 3 MONTHS 8.57/8.75 8.66 6 MONTHS 8.36/8.46 8.41 9 MONTHS 8.19/8.29 8.24 1 YEAR 8.02/8.05 8.04 2 YEARS 7.52/7.55 7.54 3 YEARS 7.35/7.38 7.37 4 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36 5 YEARS 7.33/7.37 7.35 7 YEARS 7.35/7.45 7.40 10 YEARS 7.36/7.46 7.41 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)