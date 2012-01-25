Jan 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.50 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.70/8.89 8.80 2 MONTHS 8.65/8.85 8.75 3 MONTHS 8.56/8.75 8.66 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.50 8.45 9 MONTHS 8.22/8.32 8.27 1 YEAR 8.07/8.11 8.09 2 YEARS 7.52/7.56 7.54 3 YEARS 7.33/7.37 7.35 4 YEARS 7.31/7.35 7.33 5 YEARS 7.30/7.34 7.32 7 YEARS 7.31/7.41 7.36 10 YEARS 7.32/7.42 7.37 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)