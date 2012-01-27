Jan 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.51 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.70/8.90 8.80 2 MONTHS 8.65/8.85 8.75 3 MONTHS 8.60/8.80 8.70 6 MONTHS 8.41/8.51 8.46 9 MONTHS 8.25/8.35 8.30 1 YEAR 8.13/8.16 8.15 2 YEARS 7.57/7.60 7.59 3 YEARS 7.36/7.39 7.38 4 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35 5 YEARS 7.32/7.35 7.34 7 YEARS 7.33/7.43 7.38 10 YEARS 7.34/7.44 7.39 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)