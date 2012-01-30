Jan 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.54 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.73/8.93 8.83 2 MONTHS 8.73/8.91 8.82 3 MONTHS 8.63/8.83 8.73 6 MONTHS 8.45/8.54 8.50 9 MONTHS 8.25/8.35 8.30 1 YEAR 8.11/8.13 8.12 2 YEARS 7.50/7.52 7.51 3 YEARS 7.27/7.31 7.29 4 YEARS 7.24/7.28 7.26 5 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 7 YEARS 7.24/7.34 7.29 10 YEARS 7.25/7.35 7.30 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)