Jan 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.55 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.69/8.88 8.79 2 MONTHS 8.90/9.09 9.00 3 MONTHS 8.72/8.90 8.81 6 MONTHS 8.47/8.55 8.51 9 MONTHS 8.28/8.37 8.33 1 YEAR 8.15/8.18 8.17 2 YEARS 7.56/7.59 7.58 3 YEARS 7.36/7.38 7.37 4 YEARS 7.31/7.35 7.33 5 YEARS 7.29/7.31 7.30 7 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34 10 YEARS 7.30/7.40 7.35 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)