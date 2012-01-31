Jan 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.55 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.69/8.88 8.79
2 MONTHS 8.90/9.09 9.00
3 MONTHS 8.72/8.90 8.81
6 MONTHS 8.47/8.55 8.51
9 MONTHS 8.28/8.37 8.33
1 YEAR 8.15/8.18 8.17
2 YEARS 7.56/7.59 7.58
3 YEARS 7.36/7.38 7.37
4 YEARS 7.31/7.35 7.33
5 YEARS 7.29/7.31 7.30
7 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34
10 YEARS 7.30/7.40 7.35
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
