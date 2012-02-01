Feb 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.53 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.74/8.94 8.84 2 MONTHS 8.90/9.10 9.00 3 MONTHS 8.68/8.88 8.78 6 MONTHS 8.44/8.53 8.49 9 MONTHS 8.25/8.33 8.29 1 YEAR 8.11/8.15 8.13 2 YEARS 7.56/7.58 7.57 3 YEARS 7.36/7.39 7.38 4 YEARS 7.31/7.34 7.33 5 YEARS 7.30/7.33 7.32 7 YEARS 7.30/7.40 7.35 10 YEARS 7.31/7.41 7.36 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)