Feb 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.50 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.76/8.94 8.85
2 MONTHS 8.90/9.08 8.99
3 MONTHS 8.67/8.84 8.76
6 MONTHS 8.41/8.50 8.46
9 MONTHS 8.20/8.29 8.25
1 YEAR 8.07/8.10 8.09
2 YEARS 7.52/7.56 7.54
3 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36
4 YEARS 7.29/7.33 7.31
5 YEARS 7.27/7.31 7.29
7 YEARS 7.28/7.38 7.33
10 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
