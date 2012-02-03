Feb 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.49 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.74/8.91 8.83 2 MONTHS 8.82/9.01 8.92 3 MONTHS 8.64/8.81 8.73 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.49 8.45 9 MONTHS 8.19/8.29 8.24 1 YEAR 8.04/8.07 8.06 2 YEARS 7.51/7.55 7.53 3 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36 4 YEARS 7.29/7.33 7.31 5 YEARS 7.28/7.31 7.30 7 YEARS 7.30/7.40 7.35 10 YEARS 7.30/7.40 7.35 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)