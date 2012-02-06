Feb 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.51 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.72/8.90 8.81 2 MONTHS 8.86/9.05 8.96 3 MONTHS 8.62/8.80 8.71 6 MONTHS 8.41/8.51 8.46 9 MONTHS 8.20/8.29 8.25 1 YEAR 8.05/8.08 8.07 2 YEARS 7.53/7.56 7.55 3 YEARS 7.35/7.38 7.37 4 YEARS 7.31/7.35 7.33 5 YEARS 7.29/7.32 7.31 7 YEARS 7.30/7.40 7.35 10 YEARS 7.31/7.41 7.36 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)