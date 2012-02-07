Feb 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.53 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.73/8.93 8.83
2 MONTHS 8.90/9.09 9.00
3 MONTHS 8.65/8.84 8.75
6 MONTHS 8.43/8.53 8.48
9 MONTHS 8.21/8.30 8.26
1 YEAR 8.09/8.12 8.11
2 YEARS 7.56/7.59 7.58
3 YEARS 7.37/7.40 7.39
4 YEARS 7.33/7.37 7.35
5 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35
7 YEARS 7.33/7.43 7.38
10 YEARS 7.34/7.44 7.39
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
