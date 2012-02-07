Feb 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.53 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.73/8.93 8.83 2 MONTHS 8.90/9.09 9.00 3 MONTHS 8.65/8.84 8.75 6 MONTHS 8.43/8.53 8.48 9 MONTHS 8.21/8.30 8.26 1 YEAR 8.09/8.12 8.11 2 YEARS 7.56/7.59 7.58 3 YEARS 7.37/7.40 7.39 4 YEARS 7.33/7.37 7.35 5 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35 7 YEARS 7.33/7.43 7.38 10 YEARS 7.34/7.44 7.39 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)