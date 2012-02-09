Feb 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.59 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.77/8.97 8.87 2 MONTHS 8.90/9.11 9.01 3 MONTHS 8.74/8.93 8.84 6 MONTHS 8.49/8.59 8.54 9 MONTHS 8.30/8.40 8.35 1 YEAR 8.19/8.22 8.21 2 YEARS 7.66/7.68 7.67 3 YEARS 7.46/7.49 7.48 4 YEARS 7.41/7.44 7.43 5 YEARS 7.40/7.43 7.42 7 YEARS 7.40/7.50 7.45 10 YEARS 7.41/7.51 7.46 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)