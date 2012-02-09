Feb 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.59 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.77/8.97 8.87
2 MONTHS 8.90/9.11 9.01
3 MONTHS 8.74/8.93 8.84
6 MONTHS 8.49/8.59 8.54
9 MONTHS 8.30/8.40 8.35
1 YEAR 8.19/8.22 8.21
2 YEARS 7.66/7.68 7.67
3 YEARS 7.46/7.49 7.48
4 YEARS 7.41/7.44 7.43
5 YEARS 7.40/7.43 7.42
7 YEARS 7.40/7.50 7.45
10 YEARS 7.41/7.51 7.46
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
