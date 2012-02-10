Feb 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.55 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.80/9.00 8.90 2 MONTHS 8.93/9.13 9.03 3 MONTHS 8.70/8.90 8.80 6 MONTHS 8.45/8.55 8.50 9 MONTHS 8.24/8.34 8.29 1 YEAR 8.12/8.15 8.14 2 YEARS 7.59/7.62 7.61 3 YEARS 7.41/7.43 7.42 4 YEARS 7.37/7.40 7.39 5 YEARS 7.37/7.40 7.39 7 YEARS 7.37/7.47 7.42 10 YEARS 7.38/7.48 7.43 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)