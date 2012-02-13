Feb 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.51 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.81/9.00 8.91 2 MONTHS 8.96/9.12 9.04 3 MONTHS 8.75/8.91 8.83 6 MONTHS 8.43/8.51 8.47 9 MONTHS 8.23/8.32 8.28 1 YEAR 8.10/8.13 8.12 2 YEARS 7.58/7.61 7.60 3 YEARS 7.38/7.41 7.40 4 YEARS 7.35/7.38 7.37 5 YEARS 7.34/7.38 7.36 7 YEARS 7.35/7.44 7.40 10 YEARS 7.36/7.45 7.41 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)