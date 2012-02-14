Feb 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.44 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.75/8.95 8.85 2 MONTHS 8.90/9.10 9.00 3 MONTHS 8.65/8.85 8.75 6 MONTHS 8.34/8.44 8.39 9 MONTHS 8.14/8.24 8.19 1 YEAR 8.03/8.06 8.05 2 YEARS 7.49/7.53 7.51 3 YEARS 7.30/7.34 7.32 4 YEARS 7.25/7.29 7.27 5 YEARS 7.24/7.28 7.26 7 YEARS 7.25/7.35 7.30 10 YEARS 7.26/7.36 7.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)