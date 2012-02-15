Feb 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.45 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.75/8.95 8.85 2 MONTHS 8.90/9.08 8.99 3 MONTHS 8.68/8.85 8.77 6 MONTHS 8.37/8.45 8.41 9 MONTHS 8.18/8.25 8.22 1 YEAR 8.05/8.08 8.07 2 YEARS 7.52/7.55 7.54 3 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36 4 YEARS 7.28/7.32 7.30 5 YEARS 7.27/7.30 7.29 7 YEARS 7.28/7.38 7.33 10 YEARS 7.29/7.39 7.34 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)