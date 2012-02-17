Feb 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.50 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.76/8.95 8.86 2 MONTHS 8.90/9.09 9.00 3 MONTHS 8.71/8.89 8.80 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.50 8.45 9 MONTHS 8.17/8.27 8.22 1 YEAR 8.07/8.10 8.09 2 YEARS 7.55/7.58 7.57 3 YEARS 7.37/7.40 7.39 4 YEARS 7.33/7.36 7.35 5 YEARS 7.32/7.35 7.34 7 YEARS 7.32/7.42 7.37 10 YEARS 7.32/7.42 7.37 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)