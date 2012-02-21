Feb 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.47 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.82/9.00 8.91 2 MONTHS 8.91/9.08 9.00 3 MONTHS 8.73/8.90 8.82 6 MONTHS 8.39/8.47 8.43 9 MONTHS 8.18/8.26 8.22 1 YEAR 8.06/8.09 8.08 2 YEARS 7.53/7.56 7.55 3 YEARS 7.35/7.38 7.37 4 YEARS 7.32/7.35 7.34 5 YEARS 7.32/7.35 7.34 7 YEARS 7.32/7.42 7.37 10 YEARS 7.33/7.43 7.38 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)