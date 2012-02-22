Feb 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.50 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.85/9.04 8.95 2 MONTHS 8.94/9.11 9.03 3 MONTHS 8.74/8.92 8.83 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.50 8.45 9 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25 1 YEAR 8.11/8.14 8.13 2 YEARS 7.62/7.65 7.64 3 YEARS 7.43/7.47 7.45 4 YEARS 7.39/7.42 7.41 5 YEARS 7.38/7.41 7.40 7 YEARS 7.39/7.49 7.44 10 YEARS 7.40/7.50 7.45 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)