Feb 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.55 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.81/9.01 8.91 2 MONTHS 8.98/9.17 9.08 3 MONTHS 8.78/8.96 8.87 6 MONTHS 8.45/8.55 8.50 9 MONTHS 8.21/8.31 8.26 1 YEAR 8.13/8.17 8.15 2 YEARS 7.64/7.67 7.66 3 YEARS 7.47/7.51 7.49 4 YEARS 7.43/7.47 7.45 5 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45 7 YEARS 7.43/7.53 7.48 10 YEARS 7.44/7.54 7.49 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)