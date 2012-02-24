Feb 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.52 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.85/9.05 8.95 2 MONTHS 8.94/9.12 9.03 3 MONTHS 8.71/8.90 8.81 6 MONTHS 8.43/8.52 8.48 9 MONTHS 8.25/8.34 8.30 1 YEAR 8.15/8.18 8.17 2 YEARS 7.64/7.67 7.66 3 YEARS 7.46/7.49 7.48 4 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45 5 YEARS 7.43/7.45 7.44 7 YEARS 7.43/7.53 7.48 10 YEARS 7.44/7.54 7.49 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)