Feb 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.55 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.85/9.05 8.95 2 MONTHS 8.95/9.12 9.04 3 MONTHS 8.73/8.93 8.83 6 MONTHS 8.45/8.55 8.50 9 MONTHS 8.26/8.36 8.31 1 YEAR 8.18/8.21 8.20 2 YEARS 7.65/7.68 7.67 3 YEARS 7.45/7.48 7.47 4 YEARS 7.40/7.43 7.42 5 YEARS 7.40/7.43 7.42 7 YEARS 7.40/7.50 7.45 10 YEARS 7.41/7.51 7.46 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)