Feb 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.55 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.85/9.05 8.95
2 MONTHS 8.95/9.12 9.04
3 MONTHS 8.73/8.93 8.83
6 MONTHS 8.45/8.55 8.50
9 MONTHS 8.26/8.36 8.31
1 YEAR 8.18/8.21 8.20
2 YEARS 7.65/7.68 7.67
3 YEARS 7.45/7.48 7.47
4 YEARS 7.40/7.43 7.42
5 YEARS 7.40/7.43 7.42
7 YEARS 7.40/7.50 7.45
10 YEARS 7.41/7.51 7.46
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)