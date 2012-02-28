Feb 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.53 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.91/9.10 9.01 2 MONTHS 8.95/9.13 9.04 3 MONTHS 8.73/8.90 8.82 6 MONTHS 8.44/8.53 8.49 9 MONTHS 8.25/8.34 8.30 1 YEAR 8.17/8.20 8.19 2 YEARS 7.65/7.68 7.67 3 YEARS 7.47/7.50 7.49 4 YEARS 7.41/7.45 7.43 5 YEARS 7.41/7.43 7.42 7 YEARS 7.41/7.51 7.46 10 YEARS 7.41/7.51 7.46 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)