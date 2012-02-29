Feb 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.49 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.17/9.43 9.30 2 MONTHS 8.91/9.10 9.01 3 MONTHS 8.70/8.89 8.80 6 MONTHS 8.39/8.49 8.44 9 MONTHS 8.19/8.28 8.24 1 YEAR 8.12/8.16 8.14 2 YEARS 7.62/7.65 7.64 3 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45 4 YEARS 7.38/7.41 7.40 5 YEARS 7.38/7.41 7.40 7 YEARS 7.38/7.48 7.43 10 YEARS 7.39/7.49 7.44 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)