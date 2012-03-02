Mar 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.50 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.10/9.31 9.21 2 MONTHS 8.95/9.15 9.05 3 MONTHS 8.69/8.87 8.78 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.50 8.45 9 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25 1 YEAR 8.13/8.16 8.15 2 YEARS 7.63/7.67 7.65 3 YEARS 7.46/7.49 7.48 4 YEARS 7.41/7.44 7.43 5 YEARS 7.40/7.44 7.42 7 YEARS 7.40/7.50 7.45 10 YEARS 7.40/7.50 7.45 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com)