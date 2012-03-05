Mar 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.50 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.14/9.35 9.25 2 MONTHS 8.88/9.06 8.97 3 MONTHS 8.71/8.90 8.81 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.50 8.45 9 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25 1 YEAR 8.14/8.17 8.16 2 YEARS 7.64/7.67 7.66 3 YEARS 7.45/7.49 7.47 4 YEARS 7.39/7.42 7.41 5 YEARS 7.38/7.42 7.40 7 YEARS 7.39/7.49 7.44 10 YEARS 7.38/7.48 7.43 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 20 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com)